CERF Allocates $6M to Bolster Humanitarian Aid for Sudanese Refugees in Egypt

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $6 million to enhance humanitarian assistance for refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict in Sudan and seeking refuge in Egypt. This allocation is part of the UN’s efforts to provide life-saving support, including emergency food, cash assistance, water, sanitation, hygiene services, and enhanced protection measures for the growing refugee population.

Since the conflict in Sudan intensified in April 2023, it has led to the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis. Recent data from the Egyptian government shows the country now hosts approximately 1.2 million Sudanese refugees, making Egypt the largest recipient of individuals displaced by the war. The continued influx of refugees has placed significant strain on Egypt’s infrastructure and resources.

“As the number of refugees continues to rise daily and winter approaches, their needs are increasing,” said Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt. “These CERF funds will provide additional assistance and protection to newly arrived refugees, addressing both their immediate and long-term needs.”

CERF’s Ongoing Commitment

This $6 million allocation marks CERF’s second intervention to support Sudanese refugees in Egypt. The first, announced in May 2023, allocated $5 million over six months, directly assisting 320,000 individuals, including refugees and members of host communities. That funding supported various critical services, including:

Cash Transfers: Financial aid to meet basic needs.

Protection Services: Responses to gender-based violence and enhanced safety measures.

Food Security: Emergency food distribution to combat hunger and malnutrition.

Shelter and Essential Supplies: Provision of housing and basic living essentials.

Expanded Support in 2024

Building on the success of previous efforts, this latest CERF funding will focus on addressing the heightened needs of refugees as winter sets in. Key priorities include:

Health Services: Ensuring access to emergency medical care, vaccinations, and mental health support for refugees.

Education for Displaced Children: Establishing learning centers and providing school supplies to children who have been uprooted.

Infrastructure Development: Strengthening local systems in host communities to handle increased demands for services.

Climate-Responsive Aid: Delivering winter-specific relief, such as blankets, warm clothing, and heating equipment.

Addressing Long-Term Challenges

The UN emphasizes the importance of creating sustainable solutions to the crisis. Collaborative efforts with the Egyptian government and international partners aim to support both refugees and host communities in coping with the unprecedented demands.

This renewed funding underscores CERF’s commitment to aiding those affected by the Sudanese conflict while addressing the broader humanitarian needs in Egypt. With the crisis showing no signs of abating, international solidarity remains critical in alleviating the suffering of displaced populations.