Assam's 12 Days of Development: Transforming Lives with Welfare Schemes

Assam concluded its ambitious '12 Days of Development' campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, benefiting nearly 32 lakh individuals across the state through various welfare schemes.

The initiative distributed 20 lakh new ration cards and assistance to six lakh flood-affected residents, while rewarding meritorious students with scooters, bicycles, and cash incentives.

The Chief Minister's effort, lauded as a commitment to elevate living standards, addressed diverse sectors such as education, finance, and disaster management, underscoring Assam's drive towards empowering citizens and enhancing quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)