Left Menu

Fugitive Doctor Arrested in Haridwar: A Murder Case Update

A doctor from Latur, accused of murdering a security guard, was apprehended in Haridwar after evading arrest. Dr. Pramod Ghuge and his nephew Aniket Munde face charges related to the death of Balu Dongre. The case involved allegations of past criminal acts and subsequent threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:26 IST
Fugitive Doctor Arrested in Haridwar: A Murder Case Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Latur police have detained Dr. Pramod Ghuge, accused in the murder of a security guard, in Haridwar, following several days on the run. The arrest occurred on Monday, as confirmed by local law enforcement officials.

Dr. Ghuge, along with his nephew Aniket Munde, is suspected in the death of Balu Bharat Dongre. Allegations surrounding the case suggest Dongre, previously detained in an abduction incident, was brutally beaten in Latur's hospital premises, where he was employed.

The charges against the duo include murder and other violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations revealed that Ghuge allegedly manipulated Dongre into criminal activities by promising him undue benefits, which fueled the eventual confrontation leading to Dongre's tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024