Fugitive Doctor Arrested in Haridwar: A Murder Case Update
A doctor from Latur, accused of murdering a security guard, was apprehended in Haridwar after evading arrest. Dr. Pramod Ghuge and his nephew Aniket Munde face charges related to the death of Balu Dongre. The case involved allegations of past criminal acts and subsequent threats.
In a significant breakthrough, the Latur police have detained Dr. Pramod Ghuge, accused in the murder of a security guard, in Haridwar, following several days on the run. The arrest occurred on Monday, as confirmed by local law enforcement officials.
Dr. Ghuge, along with his nephew Aniket Munde, is suspected in the death of Balu Bharat Dongre. Allegations surrounding the case suggest Dongre, previously detained in an abduction incident, was brutally beaten in Latur's hospital premises, where he was employed.
The charges against the duo include murder and other violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations revealed that Ghuge allegedly manipulated Dongre into criminal activities by promising him undue benefits, which fueled the eventual confrontation leading to Dongre's tragic death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
