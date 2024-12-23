Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Innovative Governance Reforms and Sustainability Initiatives

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, inaugurated the National Workshop on Good Governance Practices during the ongoing Good Governance Week in New Delhi. The event marked a significant platform for discussing transformative governance practices under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coinciding with the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a stalwart of governance reform.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the profound impact of the “whole-of-government” approach as a pivotal driver of reform. He commended the synergy between government departments and ministries, which has led to streamlined processes, enhanced efficiency, and impactful social welfare initiatives. “This integrated approach has harmonized governance, making it more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable,” he remarked.

The Minister emphasized the role of innovative governance reforms, particularly in waste management, which have emerged as models of economic and environmental sustainability. He pointed out that the success of these reforms underscores how administrative efficiency and environmental stewardship can coexist.

The Swachhata Campaign: A Milestone Initiative

Dr. Singh lauded the Swachhata Campaign as a groundbreaking initiative that embodies the essence of good governance. Over ₹2,364 crores were generated in just four years through the systematic clearance of scrap and obsolete materials from government offices. “Governance now includes transforming dormant resources into productive assets,” he noted, adding that this initiative has also freed up over 643 lakh square feet of office space for repurposing.

Drawing a comparison to India’s Chandrayaan mission, which cost ₹600 crores, the Minister highlighted the campaign’s financial efficiency. “We earned four times the cost of Chandrayaan through waste monetization, showcasing how innovative governance can deliver tangible benefits,” he explained.

Grassroots Initiatives and Societal Impact

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled the Prime Minister’s pivotal 2014 Independence Day call for building toilets, which catalyzed the construction of over 4 lakh women’s toilets nationwide. This initiative addressed a critical societal need, driving transformation at the grassroots level and exemplifying governance that touches lives directly.

The Minister emphasized the importance of extending good governance practices to districts, panchayats, and local communities, urging greater civil society involvement. “Governance becomes a mass movement when it aligns with people’s participation,” he observed.

Innovations in Waste Management and Sustainability

Dr. Singh highlighted India’s leadership in waste management, citing initiatives like converting household waste into fuel and recycling used cooking oil into biofuel. A successful pilot project in Dehradun promoted recycling and curtailed harmful reuse practices. He also introduced mobile waste conversion vans, which enable on-site waste transformation, reducing reliance on centralized facilities.

Positioning waste management as central to India’s economic ambitions, Dr. Singh declared, “The next industrial revolution will be driven by recycling.” He pointed to cutting-edge advancements in biotechnology and material sciences, which are turning waste into fuel, fertilizers, and industrial raw materials.

Leveraging Public and Private Sector Collaboration

Looking ahead, Dr Singh announced plans to integrate public and private sector efforts more thoroughly, highlighting how private-sector efficiency can inspire waste-eliminating practices in public governance. He emphasized that lessons from these collaborative efforts will shape future campaigns and reforms.

Special Campaign 4.0 and Waste-to-Wealth Initiatives

During the event, Dr Singh released the assessment report for Special Campaign 4.0, showcasing significant achievements in cleanliness and efficiency across government offices. The report detailed the clearance of thousands of pending files, monetization of scrap materials, and optimization of office spaces.

Additionally, an exhibition featuring “waste-to-wealth” products created by various government departments was inaugurated, underscoring India’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in governance.

Building a New India Through Governance Transformation

Concluding his address, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering innovative, inclusive, and sustainable governance practices. He emphasized that good governance is about creating systems where nothing goes to waste. “We are building a New India where governance transforms challenges into opportunities,” he stated.

The Minister called for continued collaboration and innovation, stressing that the integration of administrative reforms, technological solutions, and societal participation forms the cornerstone of India’s governance model.

The workshop was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG; Smt. Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Posts; Shri R. Rajagopal, DG (HR), Railway Board; and Shri Arun Singhal, DG, National Archives of India. As Good Governance Week continues, these insights and initiatives are expected to inspire future reforms and reinforce India’s position as a leader in governance innovation.