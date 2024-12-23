Karnataka Ramps Up Security for New Year Celebrations

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has directed police forces to tighten security measures as the state anticipates vibrant New Year celebrations.

At a meeting with top police officials such as Director General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Parameshwara reviewed preparations to ensure public safety amid festivities.

Key aspects include managing traffic, regulating bars, and controlling crowds in areas like MG Road and Trinity Circle. Emphasizing women's safety and a crackdown on drugs, the Minister highlighted recent successes, including a significant MDMA seizure worth Rs 24 crore.

