Karnataka Ramps Up Security for New Year Celebrations

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has instructed the police to enhance security in Bengaluru and other regions during New Year celebrations. Measures include traffic management, bar regulations, and crowd control. The government is also intensifying its battle against drugs, with recent arrests highlighting ongoing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:13 IST
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has directed police forces to tighten security measures as the state anticipates vibrant New Year celebrations.

At a meeting with top police officials such as Director General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Parameshwara reviewed preparations to ensure public safety amid festivities.

Key aspects include managing traffic, regulating bars, and controlling crowds in areas like MG Road and Trinity Circle. Emphasizing women's safety and a crackdown on drugs, the Minister highlighted recent successes, including a significant MDMA seizure worth Rs 24 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

