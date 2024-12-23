Omar Abdullah Tackles Power Crisis Amid Jammu and Kashmir's Winter Woes

In an urgent move to address worsening power shortages in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken charge, calling for swift governmental action amid the severe coldwave impacting the region.

Abdullah signaled the severity of the situation by cancelling his other Monday engagements to monitor the power department's activities closely. A high-level meeting was convened to assess the ongoing challenges posed by peak electricity demand during the harsh winter and develop a coordinated strategic response.

Officials reported a significant 7-8% rise in electricity supply over the previous year, yet demand has surged beyond available resources, further stressed by minimal water discharge affecting hydroelectric power generation. Abdullah directed a rationalised approach to load management and stressed equitable power distribution to all consumers, including incentives for compliant users.

(With inputs from agencies.)