Zelenskiy Warns of North Korean Military Aid to Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised concerns about North Korea supplying more troops and military equipment to support Russia's army. Reports indicate significant casualties among North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, following a Ukrainian incursion in August.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:25 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed worries about the potential of North Korea sending additional troops and military supplies to assist the Russian army.
In a recent statement via social media platform X, Zelenskiy shared preliminary data indicating that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia's Kursk region. This area has seen conflict following a major Ukrainian incursion in August.
The revelation highlights the escalating involvement of international players in the ongoing conflict, as Ukraine holds territory in Kursk after the cross-border operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- North Korea
- Russia
- military
- troops
- incursion
- Kursk
- conflict
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turmoil at the Golan Heights: Military Movements and Regional Shifts
Tensions Rise: Israeli Military Issues Safety Warning in Syria
Burkina Faso's Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Israel Secures Golan: Military Moves into Buffer Zone
Taiwan Raises Military Alert as China Conducts Naval Exercises