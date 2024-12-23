Zelenskiy Warns of North Korean Military Aid to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed worries about the potential of North Korea sending additional troops and military supplies to assist the Russian army.

In a recent statement via social media platform X, Zelenskiy shared preliminary data indicating that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia's Kursk region. This area has seen conflict following a major Ukrainian incursion in August.

The revelation highlights the escalating involvement of international players in the ongoing conflict, as Ukraine holds territory in Kursk after the cross-border operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)