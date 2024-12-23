Interpol Pursues Jamil Hassan: Historic Arrest Beckons

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Monday that Lebanon will cooperate with an Interpol request to arrest Jamil Hassan, a former Syrian intelligence officer accused of war crimes by U.S. authorities. Hassan's crimes date back to the Assad government era.

Lebanon had already received an official notice from Interpol, prompting judicial and security bodies to look out for Hassan, whose location is unknown. The directive, communicated to local forces, aims for Hassan's possible extradition to the United States.

Hassan also faces charges from a French court for his role in war crimes involving a French-Syrian family. His alleged actions include the administration of torture and genocide. The circular was distributed among Lebanese security agencies in preparation for a potential arrest.

