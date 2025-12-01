Inquest into Alleged War Crimes by British Special Forces in Afghanistan

A public inquiry has been convened after allegations surfaced accusing British special forces of committing war crimes during operations in Afghanistan. A former senior British officer testified that the elite Special Air Service (SAS) allegedly executed suspects, although these activities appeared to be widely acknowledged within the military hierarchy without subsequent actions being taken.

The inquiry focuses on night raids in Afghanistan from mid-2010 to mid-2013, involving British forces as part of a U.S.-led coalition. Despite previous military police investigations into similar allegations, including those against the SAS, the Ministry of Defence had found insufficient evidence for prosecutions, propelling the current pursuit of transparency.

As part of the inquiry, former soldiers voiced concerns about a UKSF1 sub-unit, asserting detainees were unlawfully killed. An officer, known as N1466, shared suspicions over discrepancies in reporting detainee actions and weapons recovery during raids, implying that war crimes were likely committed and inadequately investigated or covered up by chain of command.

(With inputs from agencies.)