Construction Executive's Guilty Plea in NYC Mayor Campaign Scandal

A construction executive is preparing to plead guilty for illegal contributions to NYC Mayor Eric Adams' campaign. Erden Arkan is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for using 'straw' donations in the 2021 mayoral campaign, complicating Adams' re-election efforts amid an upcoming trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:38 IST
A construction executive has plans to plead guilty for his involvement in illegal contributions to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' campaign, according to court documents revealed on Monday. This plea comes as Mayor Adams gears up for a re-election campaign overlapping with his trial scheduled for April.

In a court submission, the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan presented that Erden Arkan aims to admit to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Arkan's role included channeling 'straw' donations, thus contributions made under false identities, to enhance Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign funds.

Meanwhile, Alex Spiro, serving as Adams' legal counsel, was unavailable for comments. Currently, Mayor Adams has declared not guilty to one bribery charge, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national, and charges involving wire fraud and conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

