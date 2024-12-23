Mystery of Missing Children Sparks Outcry in Ecuador
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa faces pressure following the disappearance of four children in Guayaquil. With public demonstrations demanding answers, Noboa vows not to cover up any involvement by military personnel, though he cautions it is premature to classify the incident as a forced disappearance.
- Country:
- Ecuador
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa is under scrutiny as public pressure mounts regarding the disappearance of four children in Guayaquil. Human rights organizations and citizens are demanding answers, urging that no cover-up occurs if the military is implicated.
In a public statement and an interview with Radio Democracy, Noboa emphasized his commitment to justice, stating, "We are on the side of justice, and whether it was a civilian, a priest, a policeman, a soldier who was involved, at the end of the day, people need answers." The children vanished after reportedly running from a military convoy, raising concerns over a forced disappearance.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Attorney General's Office in Guayaquil, insisting on a thorough investigation. Human rights advocate Fernando Bastias labeled the incident a grave human rights breach, stressing the need for accountability. The Attorney General's Office has not yet commented on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE's Human Rights Milestones: A Model for the Future
Building a Future Rooted in Human Dignity: The Role of NHRC on Human Rights Day
President Murmu to Lead Human Rights Day Celebrations at Vigyan Bhavan
United Nations Resumes Activity in Venezuela: A Human Rights Turnaround
India Commemorates Human Rights Day with Renewed Commitment