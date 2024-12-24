Left Menu

U.S. Airstrike Targets ISIS in Syria

The U.S. military announced it carried out an airstrike in Syria, resulting in the deaths of two Islamic State operatives and injuring another. The operatives were transporting weapons in Dayr az Zawr Province, a region previously under Syrian and Russian control, when the U.S. striked.

