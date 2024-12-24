U.S. Airstrike Targets ISIS in Syria

The U.S. military reported Monday the successful execution of an airstrike in Syria, killing two members of the Islamic State and injuring another.

The operatives were transporting a truck filled with weapons in Dayr az Zawr Province, a region once governed by Syria and Russia, at the time of the operation.

U.S. Central Command made the announcement on the social media platform X, corroborating the strategic move against the terrorist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)