Iran: UN Experts Condemn Escalating Persecution of Baha’i Women

Independent human rights experts have raised urgent concerns about what they describe as an alarming increase in systematic targeting of Baha’i women in Iran. This marginalized religious minority is facing intensified persecution through arrests, interrogations, enforced disappearances, and various forms of societal and institutional discrimination.

Baha’i women reportedly make up two-thirds of all Baha’i prisoners in Iran, with many detained without due process and their whereabouts unknown. Such practices, experts warn, demonstrate a disturbing pattern of gender-based and religious discrimination.

“In the broader context of the challenges to gender equality in Iran, this rise in persecution against Baha’i women is particularly alarming,” the experts stated. “This affects individuals who face dual layers of discrimination: as women and as members of the Baha’i religious minority,” they said.

Intersectional Discrimination and Lifelong Barriers

Baha’i women, alongside their male counterparts, are subjected to extensive restrictions that affect them socially, economically, and intellectually. These include denial of access to higher education, bans on public employment, and systemic barriers to cultural participation. This discrimination often spans their entire lives.

The experts noted a pattern of arbitrary accusations against the Baha’is, such as charges of “threat to national security” or “propaganda against the State.” Such charges are routinely used to justify the suppression of peaceful religious practices and other fundamental freedoms.

“We are deeply concerned about the criminalization of freedom of religion or belief, freedom of opinion and expression, and the right to participate in political and cultural life,” the experts said. “These actions not only violate international human rights standards but also create a chilling effect for other members of the Baha’i community.”

Government Denial Contradicted by Recent Sentences

Despite the Iranian Government’s assertion that Baha’is enjoy full citizenship rights without restrictions, the situation on the ground tells a different story. In response to the experts’ concerns, Iranian officials claimed there was no targeted discrimination against the Baha’i minority. However, just days after this response, 10 Baha’i women in Isfahan were sentenced to a combined 90 years in prison.

These women reportedly faced arbitrary arrests, torture in Dolat Abad prison, heavy fines, and permanent confiscation of personal and family assets. They have also been banned from international travel. Such measures starkly contradict the government’s official statements.

Call for Immediate Action

Human rights experts have called on the Iranian Government to immediately cease all forms of persecution against the Baha’i community, particularly women, and to uphold its obligations under international human rights law.

“The international community must not remain silent in the face of these egregious violations,” the experts emphasized. “Urgent intervention is needed to protect the fundamental rights of the Baha’i community and to ensure accountability for the systematic targeting of women.”

This escalation of persecution comes amidst broader societal challenges in Iran, where women continue to confront severe restrictions on their rights and freedoms, compounded by intersecting forms of discrimination.

Human rights organizations and the global community are urged to amplify their efforts in advocating for the protection of Baha’i women and the safeguarding of their basic human rights.