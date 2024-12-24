YouTuber Arrested for Coercive Tactics on Officer

A YouTuber, Mashkoor Raza Dada, has been apprehended for reportedly threatening a police officer to obtain an interview, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Dada allegedly invoked the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, pressuring Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary for an interview concerning the November 24 Sambhal violence.

Sambhal Kotwali Station Officer Anuj Kumar Tomar stated, 'Dada has been charged with disturbing public peace due to his coercive actions towards the CO for an interview. Consequently, he has been sent to jail.' Dada declared prior to his incarceration that he was a BJP worker aiming for nationwide fame through the interview.

