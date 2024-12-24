Left Menu

YouTuber Arrested for Coercive Tactics on Officer

A YouTuber named Mashkoor Raza Dada was arrested for threatening a police officer in an attempt to secure an interview. He allegedly used high-profile names to coerce the officer. The arrest followed his persistent calls and threats disrupting public peace. Dada claims he sought fame through the interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:33 IST
YouTuber Arrested for Coercive Tactics on Officer
  • Country:
  • India

A YouTuber, Mashkoor Raza Dada, has been apprehended for reportedly threatening a police officer to obtain an interview, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Dada allegedly invoked the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, pressuring Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary for an interview concerning the November 24 Sambhal violence.

Sambhal Kotwali Station Officer Anuj Kumar Tomar stated, 'Dada has been charged with disturbing public peace due to his coercive actions towards the CO for an interview. Consequently, he has been sent to jail.' Dada declared prior to his incarceration that he was a BJP worker aiming for nationwide fame through the interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024