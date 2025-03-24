Demolition Drama in Nagpur: Sedition, Violence and Unauthorised Construction
Civic authorities in Nagpur demolished the house of Fahim Khan, a key accused in the city's recent violence, over unauthorised construction. Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party, was booked for sedition. The demolition follows a crackdown on the March 17 unrest, which left multiple police officers injured.
In a significant development, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation commenced the demolition of a two-storey building owned by Fahim Khan, a central figure in the Nagpur violence case. Reports indicate that the structure, situated in Sanjay Bagh Colony, was brought down due to unauthorised construction on a Nagpur Improvement Trust plot.
Fahim Khan, a prominent leader of the Minority Democratic Party, faces multiple charges, including sedition, in connection with the violence that erupted following communal tensions in the city on March 17. The incident that led to the clashes reportedly involved the burning of religious material, triggering widespread unrest.
The state administration, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has vowed to hold those responsible accountable. Fadnavis has asserted that properties damaged in the riots will be charged to the rioters, pledging strict action against those attacking law enforcement and inciting violence.
