Mastermind Arrested in Para Teachers' Union President's Shooting
Two more individuals, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested for the murder of Sonu Sardar, president of the para teachers' union, in Seraikela-Kharswan district. The arrests were made after police seized weapons and vehicles linked to the crime, identifying motives tied to opposition against illegal activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Seraikela-Kharswan district have apprehended two additional suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in connection to the fatal shooting of a para teachers' union leader, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Sonu Sardar, the union president, was killed in Bardih village during the night of December 13. Investigators linked five local suspects to the crime following the recovery of firearms and vehicles.
The accused reportedly harbored resentment towards Sardar for challenging their illicit operations, police revealed, with the latest arrests made at Nimdih station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- para teachers
- union
- shooting
- mastermind
- Sonu Sardar
- crime
- murder
- police
- Seraikela-Kharswan
