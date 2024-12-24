Mastermind Arrested in Para Teachers' Union President's Shooting

Authorities in Seraikela-Kharswan district have apprehended two additional suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in connection to the fatal shooting of a para teachers' union leader, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Sonu Sardar, the union president, was killed in Bardih village during the night of December 13. Investigators linked five local suspects to the crime following the recovery of firearms and vehicles.

The accused reportedly harbored resentment towards Sardar for challenging their illicit operations, police revealed, with the latest arrests made at Nimdih station.

(With inputs from agencies.)