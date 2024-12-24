Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda warns the public against cyber fraudsters impersonating government officials with claims of a 'digital arrest', stressing legitimate processes require legal statutes. Citizens are advised to stay cautious of suspicious calls seeking personal information and report incidents for assistance in recovering lost funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:38 IST
Bengaluru Police Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's police commissioner B Dayananda has issued a warning to the public about cyber fraudsters posing as government officials. These scammers are duping individuals with false 'digital arrest' claims.

The commissioner highlighted a significant case where a software engineer was tricked into losing Rs 11.8 crore. He reiterated that 'digital arrest' has no basis in Indian legal statutes, clarifying that police actions are strictly governed by legal procedures.

Citizens are urged to be cautious of unknown callers and verify claims with local police. Victims of cyber fraud are advised to contact 1930 to aid in recovering funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024