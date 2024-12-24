Bengaluru Police Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Bengaluru's police commissioner B Dayananda has issued a warning to the public about cyber fraudsters posing as government officials. These scammers are duping individuals with false 'digital arrest' claims.

The commissioner highlighted a significant case where a software engineer was tricked into losing Rs 11.8 crore. He reiterated that 'digital arrest' has no basis in Indian legal statutes, clarifying that police actions are strictly governed by legal procedures.

Citizens are urged to be cautious of unknown callers and verify claims with local police. Victims of cyber fraud are advised to contact 1930 to aid in recovering funds.

