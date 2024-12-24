Mystery Explosion Sinks Russian Ship in Mediterranean

A Russian cargo ship, the Ursa Major, met a disastrous fate in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion tore through its engine room overnight, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The vessel, affiliated with Russia's Defence Ministry, had been carrying two giant port cranes to Vladivostok.

Of the 16 crew members, 14 have been rescued and transported to Spain, but two remain missing, the ministry reported. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion, with Russia's embassy in Spain actively engaged with local authorities.

Sanctioned entities, Oboronlogistika and SK-Yug, linked to the ship, have remained silent on the matter. Distress signals brought about swift Spanish maritime intervention, yet the ship's sinking raises questions amidst turbulent weather conditions. The global community remains watchful as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)