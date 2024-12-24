Left Menu

Mystery Explosion Sinks Russian Ship in Mediterranean

The Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean following an engine room explosion, leaving two crew members missing. The ship, part of Russia's military operations, was en route to Vladivostok with cranes on board. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with 14 crew members saved.

Updated: 24-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:50 IST
A Russian cargo ship, the Ursa Major, met a disastrous fate in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion tore through its engine room overnight, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The vessel, affiliated with Russia's Defence Ministry, had been carrying two giant port cranes to Vladivostok.

Of the 16 crew members, 14 have been rescued and transported to Spain, but two remain missing, the ministry reported. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion, with Russia's embassy in Spain actively engaged with local authorities.

Sanctioned entities, Oboronlogistika and SK-Yug, linked to the ship, have remained silent on the matter. Distress signals brought about swift Spanish maritime intervention, yet the ship's sinking raises questions amidst turbulent weather conditions. The global community remains watchful as developments unfold.

