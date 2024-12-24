Tension Rises in West Bank: Deadly Dawn Raid Sparks Conflict

On Tuesday, Israeli forces executed a dawn raid on a refugee camp near Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, leading to the death of a Palestinian man. The Israeli military described the action as a 'counter-terrorism' operation, during which 18 arrests were made. Meanwhile, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that snipers shot Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem and also fired at an ambulance crew attempting to reach the scene.

This incident occurs in a backdrop of heightened violence, with hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis killed since the recent Hamas militant attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The retaliatory actions have triggered a broader conflict affecting several areas across the region.

According to WAFA, Israeli bulldozers also destroyed several structures during the raid, bulldozing homes, shops, part of the walls of Al-Salam mosque, and sections of the camp's water network. This aggressive move has further escalated tensions, adding to the distress and discontent among the local Palestinian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)