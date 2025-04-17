Left Menu

CoBRA: Strengthening Counter-Terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir

The CRPF plans to raise a new CoBRA battalion for counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This special unit, trained in jungle warfare, enhances operational activities amidst increased terrorist incidents. The J-K CoBRA unit will be the 11th battalion under this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:56 IST
The Central Reserve Police Force is set to introduce a new CoBRA battalion for counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision comes 17 years after the inception of this jungle warfare unit, initially aimed at addressing Naxal-affected areas.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced the initiative during the 86th Raising Day event, emphasizing its importance as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the event's chief guest.

The new unit will focus on forested regions in Jammu and Kashmir, implementing advanced jungle warfare and guerrilla tactics to counter recent terrorist activities in the area.

