Left Menu

Goa Police's Controversial Land Grab Case: AAP Leader Under Scrutiny

Amit Palekar, Goa AAP unit chief, was questioned for two days by police regarding a video involving land grab accused Siddiqui Suleman Khan. The video alleged police complicity in Khan's escape. Palekar, treating as a witness, voiced concern over police conduct, calling the situation suspicious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:09 IST
Goa Police's Controversial Land Grab Case: AAP Leader Under Scrutiny
Amit Palekar
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Palekar, the chief of Goa's AAP unit, endured a second day of police questioning for his connection to a controversial video. The footage involves Siddiqui Suleman Khan, a land grab suspect who fled custody on December 12.

The video, obtained via a pen drive, shows Khan alleging police and political figures helped his escape, prompting scrutiny from opposition figures like Sunil Kawthankar of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, who circulated the video.

Palekar, who insists on being a witness, criticized the police for treating him as a suspect. Meanwhile, Khan was captured in Kerala and returned to Goa, with allegations of police misconduct looming over the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024