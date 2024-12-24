Goa Police's Controversial Land Grab Case: AAP Leader Under Scrutiny

Amit Palekar, the chief of Goa's AAP unit, endured a second day of police questioning for his connection to a controversial video. The footage involves Siddiqui Suleman Khan, a land grab suspect who fled custody on December 12.

The video, obtained via a pen drive, shows Khan alleging police and political figures helped his escape, prompting scrutiny from opposition figures like Sunil Kawthankar of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, who circulated the video.

Palekar, who insists on being a witness, criticized the police for treating him as a suspect. Meanwhile, Khan was captured in Kerala and returned to Goa, with allegations of police misconduct looming over the investigation.

