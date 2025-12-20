Goa Police Pursue Blue Corner Notice for British National in Nightclub Fire Case

Goa Police have initiated efforts to secure a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, linked to the tragic nightclub fire in December that resulted in 25 fatalities, according to a high-ranking officer on Saturday.

Khosla was reportedly present in Goa at the time of the incident but subsequently escaped to the UK the following day. The police are commencing formalities with Central agencies to ensure the issuance of a notice compelling his return. Khosla is thought to own part of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, where the catastrophic blaze erupted on December 6. The nightclub land had been leased to Khosla, who is engaged in an ongoing legal dispute with Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, the land's original owner.

The police confirmed Khosla's presence in Goa during the fire but noted his departure to the UK possibly on December 7. So far, authorities have detained eight individuals, including nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, Ajay Gupta, and five others.

(With inputs from agencies.)