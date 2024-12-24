Delhi Court Denies Immediate Order on Bail for J&K MP
A Delhi court has denied passing an immediate order on the regular bail application of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer, who is involved in a terror funding case. The additional sessions judge, Chander Jit Singh, stated that he could only address the miscellaneous application at this time.
A Delhi court has refused to issue an immediate ruling on the regular bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer. The MP is embroiled in a terror funding case.
The decision was made by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who dismissed the application filed by Rashid Engineer seeking a swift order on his bail application.
Judge Singh clarified that at this point, he could only deliberate on the miscellaneous application and not the regular bail request.
