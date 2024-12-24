Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Immediate Order on Bail for J&K MP

A Delhi court has denied passing an immediate order on the regular bail application of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer, who is involved in a terror funding case. The additional sessions judge, Chander Jit Singh, stated that he could only address the miscellaneous application at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:12 IST
Delhi Court Denies Immediate Order on Bail for J&K MP
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has refused to issue an immediate ruling on the regular bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer. The MP is embroiled in a terror funding case.

The decision was made by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who dismissed the application filed by Rashid Engineer seeking a swift order on his bail application.

Judge Singh clarified that at this point, he could only deliberate on the miscellaneous application and not the regular bail request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024