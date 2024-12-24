Singapore Cracks Down on Foreign Political Influence via Job Listings

The Singapore government has taken a robust stance against foreign political agendas, following the emergence of fraudulent job listings purportedly from the Communist Party of China on social media.

On December 20, LinkedIn postings by an account claiming to belong to the Communist Youth League of China advertised positions at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, raising alarm. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has underscored its intolerance of foreign political agendas on its territory.

The postings, which have since been removed, were dismissed by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore as fake and unreliable, with details about non-existent organizations. Ngee Ann Polytechnic has denied any political affiliations.

