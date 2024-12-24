Left Menu

Singapore Cracks Down on Foreign Political Influence via Job Listings

The Singapore government has issued a stern warning against foreigners pursuing political agendas on its soil after fake job listings from the purported Communist Party of China surfaced. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has pledged to deal firmly with any individuals or groups engaging in such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:53 IST
Singapore Cracks Down on Foreign Political Influence via Job Listings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Singapore government has taken a robust stance against foreign political agendas, following the emergence of fraudulent job listings purportedly from the Communist Party of China on social media.

On December 20, LinkedIn postings by an account claiming to belong to the Communist Youth League of China advertised positions at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, raising alarm. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has underscored its intolerance of foreign political agendas on its territory.

The postings, which have since been removed, were dismissed by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore as fake and unreliable, with details about non-existent organizations. Ngee Ann Polytechnic has denied any political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024