Scrutiny Over France's Expanded Security Measures Amid Christmas Market Concerns

The use of France's stringent security measures, known as MICAS orders, has ignited debate as they are increasingly applied to individuals without criminal records. This has led to criticism by legal experts and human rights activists alike.

Khaled, a Chechen refugee in Strasbourg, became embroiled in this controversy when barred from leaving the city due to potential threat associations. He challenged this, leading a court to deem the restrictions "disproportionate," lifting all but a prohibition on visiting the city's renowned Christmas market.

The ongoing utilization of MICAS orders, especially for safeguarding major events like the Paris Olympics, has prompted scrutiny, with 547 issued in the context of the games alone. Legal and human rights voices warn against making such usage routine, citing the lack of sufficient evidence and potential for predictive justice abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)