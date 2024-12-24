Saudi Arabia's Execution Paradox: Reform or Repression?
Saudi Arabia executed 330 people this year, the highest number in decades, contradicting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s earlier claim of limiting the death penalty to murder cases. This surge comes amidst the kingdom's efforts to transform its image under the Vision 2030 plan.
In a startling revelation, Saudi Arabia has executed 330 individuals this year, marking the highest execution rate in decades. This contradicts earlier claims by the kingdom's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, who had promised to limit the death penalty to murder cases as part of his Vision 2030 reforms.
The increase in executions comes despite Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to improve its global image, transitioning from a nation known for strict religious governance to a hub for tourism and entertainment. The Vision 2030 strategy, spearheaded by MbS, seeks to reshape the country's international reputation but faces criticism amid the record execution numbers.
Human rights groups argue many of these executions, particularly those for non-lethal offenses related to drug smuggling and terrorism charges, violate international law. Criticism continues regarding the opaque legal processes and reported abuses within the Saudi judicial system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
