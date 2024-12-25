Left Menu

One killed, two injured in road accident in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 25-12-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 09:27 IST
A pickup truck collided head-on with a motorcycle near Sarai Khema village on the Amethi-Munshiganj road here, leaving one person dead while two others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as Chhotelal, a 25-year-old resident of Peeparpur.

The injured, Arvind (30) and Manoj (35) - both residents of Sarai Khema - were rushed to AIIMS Raebareli for treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shiva Kant Tripathi said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

''A case has been lodged and we are investigating the matter,'' the SHO said.

