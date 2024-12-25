Left Menu

Bihar: Man preparing for competitive exams dies by suicide in Patna

A 25-year-old man preparing for competitive exams died allegedly by suicide in Patnas Kankarbagh area, police said on Wednesday.The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar 25, police said.Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Patna Sadar sub-divisional police officer SDPO-1 Abhinav said, Sonu was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his room at Hanuman Nagar in Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday night.

Bihar: Man preparing for competitive exams dies by suicide in Patna
A 25-year-old man preparing for competitive exams died allegedly by suicide in Patna's Kankarbagh area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar (25), police said.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Patna Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO-1) Abhinav said, ''Sonu was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his room at Hanuman Nagar in Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday night. ''Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and took him to the nearest government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,'' he added.

''Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. Locals and his relatives told police that Sonu, who was preparing for multiple competitive exams, including Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), was under stress for the last few months due to career anxieties. No suicide note was found from the spot,'' the SDPO said.

