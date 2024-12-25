Man tries to immolate self near parliament, taken to hospital

A man tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was pressed into service, the official said.

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said.

