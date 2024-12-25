13 TTP terrorists killed by security forces northwestern Pakistan

At least 13 terrorists linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by the security forces on Wednesday during an intelligence-based in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

According to a statement by the military's media wing, security forces conducted an operation in Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on the reported presence of TTP militants on December 24-25.

The operation ensued a heavy exchange of fire that led to the killings of 13 militants. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants, the statement said.

The operation came after 16 soldiers were killed on Saturday when terrorists attacked a checkpost in Makeen in South Waziristan.

The TTP militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians, the statement said.

