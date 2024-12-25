Left Menu

Four arrested for alleged attack on Christmas carol party

The attackers also assaulted another person and his wife.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 25-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 21:29 IST
Four arrested for alleged attack on Christmas carol party
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol party from a church in this district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said here.

The attack occurred while the group was performing carols at the residences of the faithful in the Kumbanad area.

Around 15 individuals confronted them over an argument regarding the dimming of one of the carol party member's car headlights.

Though the issue was initially resolved, the situation escalated later, with the accused attacking the carol party.

One of the accused allegedly struck a carol party member, injuring his right hand. The attackers also assaulted another person and his wife. The woman was allegedly subjected to physical harassment, and another person who tried to intervene was also attacked, the police said.

As the situation worsened, the carol group fled to nearby houses in fear. The accused, however, jumped over gates, hurled verbal abuse, and threatened even the children present in the courtyard, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the Koipuram police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Within hours, they apprehended four of the accused near their homes.

Earlier, the police had said the arrested individuals were also part of a carol party from another church, but this was not mentioned in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024