Man obstructing traffic attacks on-duty cop with stick

The incident occurred Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant was patrolling Kachpada locality in Malad with his colleagues in a police van.Sawant spotted a traffic jam and got down to clear the road.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 21:49 IST
Man obstructing traffic attacks on-duty cop with stick
A 52-year-old policeman suffered head injuries when a man obstructing traffic attacked him with a stick in Malad area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant was patrolling Kachpada locality in Malad with his colleagues in a police van.

Sawant spotted a traffic jam and got down to clear the road. He spotted a man intentionally blocking vehicles, an official said.

Sawant pulled the man aside and instructed him to leave the spot. Enraged, the man threatened the policeman to kill him, picked up a stick and struck him on his head. Sawant lost consciousness and fell, the official said.

''The accused fled the scene, leaving the stick behind. The other two officers in the mobile van immediately rushed Sawant to Tunga Hospital in Malad. He regained consciousness after treatment,'' the official said.

Police identified the accused as Arun Harijan, a resident of Kachpada area, during the investigation.

Based on Sawant's complaint, a case was registered on the charge of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). No arrest has been made, the official added.

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

