UN Expert Urges Global Action Following Mazan Rape Trial, Highlights Epidemic of Sexual Violence

Landmark Case Exposes Systemic Abuse, Calls for Stronger Legal Protections and Societal Change

The conviction of Dominique Pelicot for aggravated rape in the Mazan trial should serve as a global wake-up call about the pervasive sexual violence faced by women and girls, said Reem Alsalem, UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

Pelicot was found guilty on December 19 of repeatedly drugging, raping, and facilitating the assault of his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, over more than a decade. His crimes, documented in video footage distributed online, involved at least 72 other men, marking one of the most egregious cases of systemic abuse. Fifty additional perpetrators were also convicted for their roles in these crimes.

Courage Amidst Horrors

“Ms. Pelicot’s decision to waive her anonymity and bring these atrocities to public attention demonstrates extraordinary courage and resilience,” said Alsalem. “Her actions have fundamentally shifted the narrative surrounding rape and responsibility.”

Alsalem also paid tribute to countless other survivors who remain silenced by systemic barriers, including stigma, legal inadequacies, and cultural taboos, preventing them from obtaining justice.

The Ordinary Faces of Violence

One of the most unsettling revelations from the Mazan trial is the ordinariness of the perpetrators. “These men came from all walks of life—family men, professionals, seemingly normal individuals,” Alsalem said. This underscores the pervasive nature of male violence against women, which often remains hidden in plain sight.

Addressing the Root Causes of Abuse

Alsalem emphasized the harmful role of the pornography industry and digital technology in normalizing and amplifying violence against women. The trial shed light on how these platforms facilitate the commodification and exploitation of women’s bodies, turning abuse into an epidemic.

“The use of digital tools to distribute this abuse, combined with practices such as drugging, highlights the increasing risks women face in the digital age,” Alsalem said.

She also called for a redefinition of consent, particularly in cases of individual, gang, and systemic rape. “True and meaningful consent must be the cornerstone of legal definitions, while acknowledging the impossibility of consent in many forms of abuse and exploitation.”

Global Legal Gaps

The Mazan case also highlighted alarming legal gaps. Despite progress in some countries redefining rape to include the absence of meaningful consent, marital rape remains legal in 60 nations.

Alsalem urged governments to adopt robust legislation to outlaw practices such as marital rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, and digital technology-enabled abuse. “States must do more to challenge sexist and misogynistic stereotypes and ensure accountability for perpetrators of violence against women,” she said.

Broader Implications of the Case

The Mazan trial has sparked renewed calls for global action to combat sexual violence. Key recommendations include:

Stronger laws to criminalize and prosecute all forms of sexual violence, including marital rape and technology-facilitated abuse.

Comprehensive educational programs to dismantle entrenched misogynistic attitudes and promote gender equality.

Stricter regulations on the pornography industry and digital platforms to prevent exploitation and abuse.

Toward Systemic Change

“The Mazan case is a painful reminder of the urgent need for systemic change to protect women and girls from violence,” Alsalem concluded. “Governments, societies, and individuals must act decisively to end this epidemic of abuse and create a world where women and girls can live free from fear and violence.”

This landmark trial serves as a critical turning point, illuminating the urgent need for comprehensive, survivor-centered responses to sexual violence and exploitation worldwide.