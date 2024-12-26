Foiling Plots: FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Intel's Bomb Schemes in Moscow
Russia's Federal Security Service claimed to have thwarted Ukrainian intelligence plots to assassinate Russian military officers in Moscow. Bombs disguised as power banks targeted high-ranking personnel, leading to the capture of four Russians. Ukraine's SBU acknowledged involvement, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations embroiled in war.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced thwarting several conspiracies orchestrated by the Ukrainian intelligence services, targeting high-ranking Russian military officers in Moscow. The plots involved bombs disguised as power banks or document folders, with intentions to eliminate these officials and their families.
On December 17, the Ukrainian SBU claimed responsibility for the assassination of Lieutenant General Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, executed via a bomb on an electric scooter. Russia, decrying the act as a Ukrainian terrorist attack amidst their ongoing war since February 2022, pledged retaliation.
The FSB reported detaining four Russian nationals recruited for these assassination plots. Despite requests, Ukraine offered no immediate comment. The FSB hinted at more plots involving explosive devices masquerading as everyday objects, indicating the sophisticated methods undertaken by Ukrainian operatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
