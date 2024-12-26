Crackdown Continues: Cambodian Politician Sentenced

Sun Chanthy, president of Cambodia's Nation Power Party, was sentenced to two years in prison and barred from participating in elections, his lawyer reported on Thursday. Chanthy's sentencing is seen by activists as another attempt by the government to suppress dissent.

In May, Chanthy faced accusations of inciting social unrest after meeting with supporters in Japan and allegedly spreading false information online. Local authorities maintain the arrest was not politically motivated, but his lawyer, Choung Chou Ngy, revealed that the sentencing occurred in absentia as Chanthy couldn't attend the court due to travel sickness.

The Cambodian People's Party, in power for four decades, continues to face scrutiny over accusations of stifling political opposition. According to human rights group LICADHO, over 100 people have been detained this year for speaking against the government, with 76 still in custody.

