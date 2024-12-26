Left Menu

Crackdown Continues: Cambodian Politician Sentenced

Cambodian opposition leader Sun Chanthy has been sentenced to two years in prison for inciting social unrest. The Nation Power Party president was charged after spreading alleged false information. His verdict is part of a broader government crackdown against critics, with many opposition figures jailed or exiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:50 IST
Sun Chanthy, president of Cambodia's Nation Power Party, was sentenced to two years in prison and barred from participating in elections, his lawyer reported on Thursday. Chanthy's sentencing is seen by activists as another attempt by the government to suppress dissent.

In May, Chanthy faced accusations of inciting social unrest after meeting with supporters in Japan and allegedly spreading false information online. Local authorities maintain the arrest was not politically motivated, but his lawyer, Choung Chou Ngy, revealed that the sentencing occurred in absentia as Chanthy couldn't attend the court due to travel sickness.

The Cambodian People's Party, in power for four decades, continues to face scrutiny over accusations of stifling political opposition. According to human rights group LICADHO, over 100 people have been detained this year for speaking against the government, with 76 still in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

