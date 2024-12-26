Delhi Court Acquits Trio in High-Profile Kidnapping Case

In a landmark decision, a Delhi court has acquitted three men accused in a 2016 kidnapping for ransom case, citing a lack of substantial evidence to prove their identities.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja presided over the case where the accused faced charges under various sections of the IPC, including those for kidnapping and intended robbery.

The court's verdict highlighted the absence of crucial evidence, noting that key witnesses, including the victims and the complainant, failed to identify the accused during testimony. As a result, Rahul Yadav, Bharat Yadav, and Iqbal were cleared of all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)