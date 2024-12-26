Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Trio in High-Profile Kidnapping Case

A Delhi court has acquitted Rahul Yadav, Bharat Yadav, and Iqbal alias Kala in a 2016 kidnapping for ransom case. The court cited a lack of incriminating evidence, including unreliable witness testimonies and missing scientific proof, for the acquittal of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:13 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Trio in High-Profile Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, a Delhi court has acquitted three men accused in a 2016 kidnapping for ransom case, citing a lack of substantial evidence to prove their identities.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja presided over the case where the accused faced charges under various sections of the IPC, including those for kidnapping and intended robbery.

The court's verdict highlighted the absence of crucial evidence, noting that key witnesses, including the victims and the complainant, failed to identify the accused during testimony. As a result, Rahul Yadav, Bharat Yadav, and Iqbal were cleared of all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024