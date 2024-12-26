Military Justice: Pakistan Court Sentences Civilians for Army Attacks

Pakistan's military courts have sentenced 60 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years for their involvement in the May 9, 2023, attacks on army installations, the army stated on Thursday.

This follows an earlier announcement last week by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, about the conviction of 25 individuals involved in the violent protests against Imran Khan's arrest. During these protests, purported supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly attacked several military installations.

The army further stated that legal proceedings against all convicts were thorough, ensuring their rights to appeal. The verdict announcement had been delayed due to ongoing Supreme Court petitions opposing civilian trials in military courts; however, the court permitted the army to announce completed verdicts.

