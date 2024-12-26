Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights Disaster Warning Leadership and Ocean Exploration

India commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami with a ceremony at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, lauded India’s progress in disaster preparedness and its role as a global leader in "disaster warning systems."

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled the devastating tsunami that claimed over 230,000 lives globally, including 10,749 in India. He credited the tragedy as a turning point that spurred the establishment of INCOIS, enabling India to develop state-of-the-art systems to mitigate disaster impacts. The institution, he noted, has gained global recognition, supported by the priority given to ocean science under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014.

India’s Tsunami Early Warning System: A Model of Excellence

The Minister highlighted the achievements of India’s Tsunami Early Warning System, which now serves as a benchmark for disaster preparedness worldwide. He emphasized its role in safeguarding not only India’s coastline but also vulnerable nations in the Indian Ocean region.

Ocean Research and Disaster Preparedness: PM Modi's Vision

Dr. Singh praised Prime Minister Modi’s “Deep Sea Mission” and ocean initiatives, unveiled during Independence Day addresses, for driving India’s advancements in ocean research and disaster readiness. He underscored the growing importance of leveraging India’s 7,500-kilometer coastline and marine resources for sustainable development.

Collaboration with UNESCO and Community Resilience

India’s partnership with UNESCO and its active participation in the Tsunami Ready Initiative were noted as key components of a community-centric approach. The recognition of 24 Indian communities under this initiative underscores India’s commitment to fostering resilience in vulnerable regions.

Future Endeavors: Deep-Sea and Space Exploration

Dr. Singh revealed ambitious plans to deploy an Indian in the deep sea and another in space by 2026, signaling the nation’s strides in both marine and space exploration. These initiatives align with India’s vision of becoming “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and highlight the synergy between scientific innovation and proactive policymaking.

Expanding Disaster Warning Systems

The Minister proposed integrating tsunami warnings with alerts for other ocean-related hazards, such as storm surges and high waves, into a comprehensive multi-hazard warning system. This forward-looking approach aims to address the increasing complexity of oceanic risks, ensuring sustained disaster preparedness.

International Collaboration and INCOIS’s Role

INCOIS’s contributions to international capacity-building efforts were highlighted, particularly through its UNESCO Category 2 Training Centre. This hub for ocean-based disaster management supports global goals like the Ocean Decade Tsunami Programme, which aims for 100% tsunami-ready communities by 2030.

Vision 2047: A Self-Reliant and Resilient India

The Minister underscored INCOIS’s role in realizing India’s Vision 2047 by promoting disaster readiness and exploring untapped marine resources. He emphasized the importance of aligning ocean exploration with national prosperity and environmental sustainability.

Event Highlights

The ceremony was attended by Dr. M. Ravi Chandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and leading scientists and policymakers. It celebrated two decades of INCOIS’s achievements while charting a course for future advancements in ocean science, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development.

Dr. Singh concluded by affirming, “Through science-driven policies, international collaborations, and community-centric initiatives, India is setting a global standard in disaster management and ocean exploration. Together, we are building a resilient and prosperous future.”