Gaza Strike Kills Palestinian Journalists in Controversial Attack
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed five journalists, allegedly Islamic Jihad militants. The attacks have sparked controversy over the targeting of media personnel, as Israel and Hamas dispute ceasefire terms. With over 45,300 Palestinians killed since October 2023, the ongoing conflict continues with significant civilian impact.
In a controversial incident, five journalists were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, with claims they were actually Islamic Jihad militants in disguise. The attack has prompted widespread condemnation in the region.
Amid ongoing hostilities between Hamas and Israel, the death toll continues to climb. Health officials report over 45,300 Palestinians killed since the war's onset in October 2023, with most of Gaza's residents displaced.
The strike has intensified debates over media targeting, with Israel denying intentional attacks on journalists. Meanwhile, failed ceasefire negotiations have further complicated the conflict's resolution, affecting millions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
