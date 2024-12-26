Tragic Migration: Thousands Die Attempting Journey to Spain

A staggering toll of over 10,000 migrant deaths has been reported by Caminando Fronteras, with lives lost in a desperate attempt to reach Spain by sea. This year's figures represent a tragic 58% increase compared to 2023, translating to the loss of about 30 lives each day.

The Canary Islands have become a key gateway for West African migrants aiming to enter Europe, with the Atlantic route marking one of the most dangerous maritime passages globally. This risky journey claimed the lives of 10,457 individuals as of mid-December, with the majority of the deaths recorded along this perilous crossing.

Despite pledges of €210 million from Spain to Mauritania to combat smuggling, migration continues unchecked, with Spain's interior ministry reporting over 57,700 arrivals by sea. This highlights the urgent need for effective interventions to prevent future tragedies.

