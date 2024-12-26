Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Odisha Man in Minor's Rape Case

A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl. The ruling was delivered by Rajesh Kumar Das, judge of the additional district and POCSO court in Phulbani.

The convict, Mahasek Muthamajhi, was also fined Rs 45,000. If he fails to pay, he faces an additional 11 months of imprisonment. The district legal services authority was directed to compensate the victim's family with Rs 5 lakh.

The prosecution stated that Muthamajhi lured the girl away from her sister's home in May 2018 and raped her. Twelve witnesses were brought before the court, leading to Thursday's ruling, special public prosecutor Asim Kumar Praharaj reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)