Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Odisha Man in Minor's Rape Case

An Odisha court sentenced Mahasek Muthamajhi to 20 years in prison for raping a minor. The court also imposed a penalty and ordered compensation for the victim's family. The conviction followed a missing person's complaint and subsequent investigation, with 12 witnesses testifying in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:27 IST
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Odisha Man in Minor's Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl. The ruling was delivered by Rajesh Kumar Das, judge of the additional district and POCSO court in Phulbani.

The convict, Mahasek Muthamajhi, was also fined Rs 45,000. If he fails to pay, he faces an additional 11 months of imprisonment. The district legal services authority was directed to compensate the victim's family with Rs 5 lakh.

The prosecution stated that Muthamajhi lured the girl away from her sister's home in May 2018 and raped her. Twelve witnesses were brought before the court, leading to Thursday's ruling, special public prosecutor Asim Kumar Praharaj reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

