Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Ex-Minister in Forgery Case

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has opted to stay the conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate, who is embroiled in a cheating and forgery case.

The apex court's vacation bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response to Kokate's appeal.

While the conviction remains on hold, thus preventing his disqualification as a legislative assembly member, Kokate is barred from holding any office of profit. Notably, the Nashik sessions court had earlier upheld his conviction for fraudulently acquiring flats with his brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)