Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Ex-Minister in Forgery Case
The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and forgery case, allowing him to retain his position in the legislative assembly. However, he is prohibited from holding any office of profit. The Nashik sessions court upheld his conviction in February.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has opted to stay the conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate, who is embroiled in a cheating and forgery case.
The apex court's vacation bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response to Kokate's appeal.
While the conviction remains on hold, thus preventing his disqualification as a legislative assembly member, Kokate is barred from holding any office of profit. Notably, the Nashik sessions court had earlier upheld his conviction for fraudulently acquiring flats with his brother.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC stays conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in cheating case.
Cheating case: SC clarifies there shall be no disqualification as MLA, but ex-Maha minister Manikrao Kokate won't hold any office of profit.
BJP's Historic Sweep: Maharashtra Local Body Elections Triumph
Mahayuti's Resounding Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections
Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) win 44 posts of municipal council presidents in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC.