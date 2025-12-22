Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Ex-Minister in Forgery Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and forgery case, allowing him to retain his position in the legislative assembly. However, he is prohibited from holding any office of profit. The Nashik sessions court upheld his conviction in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:09 IST
Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Ex-Minister in Forgery Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has opted to stay the conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate, who is embroiled in a cheating and forgery case.

The apex court's vacation bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response to Kokate's appeal.

While the conviction remains on hold, thus preventing his disqualification as a legislative assembly member, Kokate is barred from holding any office of profit. Notably, the Nashik sessions court had earlier upheld his conviction for fraudulently acquiring flats with his brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025