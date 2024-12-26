Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Violent: Nagpur Elder Assaulted

A 75-year-old man in Nagpur's Ajni area was allegedly assaulted by his two sons and daughter-in-law due to a property dispute. The victim was also evicted from his home. Police have registered a case under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:09 IST
In a disturbing incident from Nagpur's Ajni area, authorities report that a 75-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his two sons and daughter-in-law over a contentious property dispute.

The elderly man was reportedly beaten on Tuesday and subsequently forced to vacate his residence, according to an official from Ajni police station.

A case has been filed under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, while further investigations continue to uncover the details of this familial conflict.

