Family Feud Turns Violent: Nagpur Elder Assaulted

In a disturbing incident from Nagpur's Ajni area, authorities report that a 75-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his two sons and daughter-in-law over a contentious property dispute.

The elderly man was reportedly beaten on Tuesday and subsequently forced to vacate his residence, according to an official from Ajni police station.

A case has been filed under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, while further investigations continue to uncover the details of this familial conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)