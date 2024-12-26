Transformative Postal Reforms Unveiled: Empowering Citizen-Centric Services

The government has rolled out a groundbreaking set of subordinate legislations under the Post Office Act, signaling a transformative shift from traditional mail services to citizen-centric service delivery. Announced through an official release, these new rules aim to open new avenues and create employment opportunities via post offices.

Part of the 'Dak Sewa Jan Sewa' initiative, these legislations embody the vision of 'Maximum Governance and Minimum Government' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Implemented in June, the Post Office Act, 2023, forms the cornerstone of these reforms, with the Post Office Rules and Regulations for 2024 coming into force from December 16, 2024.

The revamped rules focus on service facilitation and job creation, utilizing India's extensive postal network to provide access to citizen-centric services even in remote areas. Key features include digital addresses, enhanced money order limits, and trackable parcel services, with further provisions for insurance and financial services via the postal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)