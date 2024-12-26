Left Menu

Transformative Postal Reforms Unveiled: Empowering Citizen-Centric Services

The government has introduced new subordinate legislations under the Post Office Act to enhance citizen-centric services via post offices. Aimed at creating jobs and promoting digital solutions, these laws include the Post Office Rules and Regulations for 2024. They enable services like digital addresses and increased remittance limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:23 IST
The government has rolled out a groundbreaking set of subordinate legislations under the Post Office Act, signaling a transformative shift from traditional mail services to citizen-centric service delivery. Announced through an official release, these new rules aim to open new avenues and create employment opportunities via post offices.

Part of the 'Dak Sewa Jan Sewa' initiative, these legislations embody the vision of 'Maximum Governance and Minimum Government' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Implemented in June, the Post Office Act, 2023, forms the cornerstone of these reforms, with the Post Office Rules and Regulations for 2024 coming into force from December 16, 2024.

The revamped rules focus on service facilitation and job creation, utilizing India's extensive postal network to provide access to citizen-centric services even in remote areas. Key features include digital addresses, enhanced money order limits, and trackable parcel services, with further provisions for insurance and financial services via the postal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

