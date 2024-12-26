Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and Media Casualties in Yemen and Gaza

In a series of escalating military operations, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday targeted the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida in Yemen. These strikes caused significant damage, impacting critical infrastructure and hampering humanitarian aid access. The World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported that one of the strikes injured a crew member as they prepared to depart from Sanaa.

On the same day, the Israeli military targeted Palestinian journalists in Gaza, claiming they were militants posing as reporters. Five journalists were killed outside Al-Awda Hospital, with authorities stating they were linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group. This incident further heightened tensions, as it occurred amidst Israel's ongoing operations against Palestinian militant groups in the region.

The conflict, initially ignited by Hamas-led attacks, has led to widespread destruction in Gaza and significant civilian casualties. The United Nations has expressed concerns about the humanitarian crisis, highlighting the urgent need for peaceful resolutions. As the region remains embroiled in violence, global attention continues to focus on both the military and humanitarian impacts of these ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)