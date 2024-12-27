Left Menu

Canadian Ministers in Florida to Discuss Border and Trade Amid Trump Tariff Threats

Two Canadian Cabinet ministers are visiting Palm Beach to discuss border security and trade with the Trump administration. They aim to avert tariffs by addressing concerns over migration and drug trafficking. The talks are part of Canada's broader efforts to prioritize border security amid complex trade dynamics.

Two top Canadian Cabinet ministers are set to meet with members of the Trump administration in Palm Beach to deliberate over pressing issues of border security and trade, addressing President Trump's threats of tariffs on Canadian products.

The new Finance Minister, Dominic LeBlanc, and Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly, are scheduled to visit Florida on Thursday for discussions with Trump's border officials, notably Tom Homan, the incoming 'border czar.' LeBlanc aims to outline Canada's strategic border plan to prevent hefty tariffs.

LeBlanc and Joly intend to build on previous dialogues between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump, focusing on Canada's efforts against fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration. With the looming threat of a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, the ministers are keen on highlighting the trade impacts affecting both nations.

