Supreme Court Urges Swift Action for Hunger-Striking Farmer Leader

The Supreme Court raised alarms on Friday regarding the safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite hunger strike. The court directed the Punjab government to take immediate measures to provide him with necessary medical assistance.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a contempt notice to Punjab's chief secretary for failing to comply with a previous order mandating medical support for Dallewal. The justices emphasized the urgency, warning against any negligence that could endanger a life.

The apex court instructed the state to submit a compliance report by Saturday, marking the next hearing. Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border point, ongoing since November 26, aims to demand legal guarantees of minimum support prices for farmers' crops from the Center.

