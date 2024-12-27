Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Swift Action for Hunger-Striking Farmer Leader

The Supreme Court expressed concern for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's safety during his hunger strike, urging Punjab's government to provide medical aid. Despite a prior order, compliance issues persist. Dallewal protests at Khanauri border, advocating for legal crop support price guarantees since November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:49 IST
Supreme Court Urges Swift Action for Hunger-Striking Farmer Leader
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court raised alarms on Friday regarding the safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite hunger strike. The court directed the Punjab government to take immediate measures to provide him with necessary medical assistance.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a contempt notice to Punjab's chief secretary for failing to comply with a previous order mandating medical support for Dallewal. The justices emphasized the urgency, warning against any negligence that could endanger a life.

The apex court instructed the state to submit a compliance report by Saturday, marking the next hearing. Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border point, ongoing since November 26, aims to demand legal guarantees of minimum support prices for farmers' crops from the Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024