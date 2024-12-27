Supreme Court Urges Swift Action for Hunger-Striking Farmer Leader
The Supreme Court expressed concern for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's safety during his hunger strike, urging Punjab's government to provide medical aid. Despite a prior order, compliance issues persist. Dallewal protests at Khanauri border, advocating for legal crop support price guarantees since November 26.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court raised alarms on Friday regarding the safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite hunger strike. The court directed the Punjab government to take immediate measures to provide him with necessary medical assistance.
A vacation bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a contempt notice to Punjab's chief secretary for failing to comply with a previous order mandating medical support for Dallewal. The justices emphasized the urgency, warning against any negligence that could endanger a life.
The apex court instructed the state to submit a compliance report by Saturday, marking the next hearing. Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border point, ongoing since November 26, aims to demand legal guarantees of minimum support prices for farmers' crops from the Center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Desperate Cry: The Farmers' Fight for Minimum Support Price
SC takes note of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, asks Punjab govt to provide medical aid without delay.
Farmers Halt Trains in Punjab for Minimum Support Price Demands
SC raps Punjab govt for not conducting medical tests of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on an indefinite fast at Khanauri border.
Continuous meeting held with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death protest at Khanauri border: Punjab to SC.