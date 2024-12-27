Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Hosts Meeting; TOLIC-PSU Wins Regional Award for Promoting Official Language

The 16th meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC-PSU), Visakhapatnam, was conducted at the Centre for HRD, RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Sponsored by HPCL Visakha Refinery, the event brought together key officials and representatives from various member organizations to discuss advancements and strategies in the implementation of Hindi as the official language.

Recognition for Excellence

Sri AK Saxena, CMD (additional charge) of RINL and Chairman of TOLIC, addressed the meeting virtually. He released ‘E-Prastutikaran,’ a compilation of notable presentations delivered during TOLIC programs over the last seven years. Applauding the efforts of the member offices in promoting Hindi, Saxena expressed pride in TOLIC (PSU) Visakhapatnam being named the best TOLIC in the Southern Region for 2023–24 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Key Highlights of the Meeting:

Review of Hindi Usage:

The performance of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in implementing Hindi during the first half of the 2024–25 fiscal year was assessed.

Sri Anirban Kumar Biswas, Deputy Director (Implementation), reviewed the progress and commended member organizations for their efforts.

Training Initiatives:

Dr. Rita Trivedi, Assistant Director of the Hindi Teaching Scheme, detailed Hindi training programs designed to encourage inclusive usage among employees.

Competitions and Awards:

Prizes were distributed to employees of member offices who participated in Hindi competitions, highlighting the emphasis on employee engagement in promoting the language.

HPCL Contributions:

Sri R Ramakrishnan, ED of HPCL, lauded TOLIC’s efforts in propagating Hindi in the Visakhapatnam region.

A video presentation by HPCL showcasing its initiatives was well-received.

Leadership Contributions:

Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director (Personnel), RINL, congratulated TOLIC on its robust activities.

Sri G Kiran Kumar, CGM (HR) from HPCL, ensured the seamless execution of event activities.

Promoting the Official Language

The meeting emphasized the importance of Hindi in fostering inclusivity and ensuring compliance with government mandates on official language usage. Discussions also focused on innovative approaches to improve participation in Hindi-related activities across PSUs.

Closing Remarks Dr. Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha & Hospitality) at RINL and Member-Secretary of TOLIC, along with Dr. T Hymavathi, AGM (Rajbhasha), coordinated the event. Sri R Suresh, Senior Manager at HPCL, proposed a vote of thanks, acknowledging the collective efforts of all participants.

With the recognition as the best TOLIC for 2023–24, the Visakhapatnam committee sets a benchmark in promoting Hindi as the official language, furthering the vision of linguistic inclusivity in public sector organizations.