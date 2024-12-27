Left Menu

Journalist's Detention Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between Italy and Iran

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala has been detained in Iran since December 19. Italy's foreign ministry is actively seeking clarity on her situation. Despite no official confirmation from Tehran, tensions arise due to recent diplomatic conflicts. Sala's media company, Chora Media, calls for her immediate release.

An Italian journalist, Cecilia Sala, has been detained in Iran for over a week, according to Italy's foreign ministry. The government is monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with Iranian authorities to determine the circumstances of her arrest and detention.

Chora Media, where Sala is employed, reported that she is held in solitary confinement in Tehran's Evin prison since December 19. There has been no explanation for her detention and Iranian officials have not confirmed the arrest publicly.

The arrest coincides with recent diplomatic tensions after Iran summoned Italian and Swiss diplomats. Italian authorities and Sala's family initially kept the news quiet, hoping for a quick resolution. Chora Media has since launched a #FreeCecilia campaign, demanding Sala's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

