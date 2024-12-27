Digital Manipulation Scandal: Loan Recovery Gone Too Far

In a shocking turn of events, authorities have apprehended two individuals accused of transforming victims' photos into obscene images in a bid to recover loans. The suspects, identified as Kapil and Himanshu, were working with a contact from China, officials revealed on Thursday.

According to police reports, the duo received personal data and photographs from a Chinese source to facilitate loan recovery operations. These loans were disseminated through the Flexi Loan Company App. Himanshu would initially acquire the data, which was then used by Kapil to create explicit digital content designed to coerce repayment.

During the apprehension, law enforcement uncovered four mobile phones and several SIM cards linked to the operation. A thorough investigation has been launched to unravel the intricacies of this digital extortion scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)